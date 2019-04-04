Kenyans To Expect Hotter Days, Less Rains – US Aid Agency Warns

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that Kenya will experience prolonged hot days ahead.

According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Networks (FewsNet) of the American agency, the long rains normally experienced in Kenya between March and May have been prolonged by the tropical cyclone, Idai.

The agency noted that the cyclone redirected moisture away from the East African region hence the delayed rains.

FewsNet however affirmed that above average rains should be anticipated from May through August in uni-modal, surplus-producing areas of Western Kenya and the Rift Valley.

According to Kenya Food Security Steering Group, over 1.1 million Kenyans are currently in need of aid.

The USAID further warned that production of food may worsen is the rainfall will be significantly bellow average.

Additionally, the agency warned that in pastoral areas, there shall be an accelerated depletion of rangeland resources which will continuous lead to the deterioration in livestock conditions.

An estimated 800,000 people are likely to be in a crisis mode with acute food insecurity and 300,000 with stressed food insecurity with a high chance of sliding into a crisis mode if not managed.

Areas of greatest concern include Turkana, Garissa, Marsabit, Tana River and Isiolo.

