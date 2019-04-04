Kenya Lionesses Storm To Hong Kong 7s With Three Straight Wins

Kenya women’s rugby team, the Lionesses, recorded three straight wins to cruise to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong 7s on Thursday.

Kenya beat neighbors Uganda Uganda 24-0 in their first match before seeing off Hong Kong 36-5.

The ladies then beat Papua New Guinea 20-10 in the last pool match to top with nine points.

Papua New Guinea finished second with seven points as Hong Kong came third with five points two ahead of fourth placed Uganda.

Read: Uganda To Camp In Nairobi Ahead of U17 Afcon

Kenya will play Argentina in Cup quarters at 7pm with the other pairs seeing Brazil play Kazakhstan at 7.22pm, Scotland take on PNG at 7.44pm and Japan play Hong Kong at 8.06pm.

Tournament winner will qualify for next season’s Women World Sevens Series as a core team.

Sheila Chajira, Diana Awino and Janet Okelo(2) were on target for Kenya with Joana Lagona and Debbie Kaore going over for Papua New Guinea.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu