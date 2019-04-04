Joshua Mwaniki Fired from Andela, Replacement Being Sent from Nigeria

Andela has parted ways with the long serving Country Director in Kenya, Joshua Mwaniki, over unclear issues.

According to sources within the company’s Africa leadership, Joshua has been facing a host of investigations internally and has been let go in what the company calls, a need for new blood in company leadership.

Joshua Mwaniki is one of the age-old dynamic tech leaders in the country. Before Andela, he worked at financial products company Cellulant, South African based ecommerce company Kalahari, mobile lender Tala and solar provisioning firm M-Kopa.

Despite studying law, Joshua Mwaniki has been mostly in the tech services industry in the country with his role at Andela Kenya seeing him lead the furthering of engagement with the local and regional tech ecosystem.

Andela was founded in Nigeria in 2014 to help multinationals bridge the tech skills gap which is common in the sector. It has produced close to 1,000 software engineers impacting close to 150 global firms. Andela has also earned a reputation for being one of the tech companies with great work environments for employees. New and experienced techies have struggled to earn a place at the company in Kenya, Nigeria and elsewhere.

Joshua Mwaniki has been the Andela Kenya country Director for a period of 6 years.

Sources within Andela Kenya have revealed that Joshua Mwaniki is really planning to sue the company for termination of employment without a clear reason. It is said that the quiet investigations were carried out with focus on financial improprieties.

