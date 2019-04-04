Johnson Mwakazi Opens Up About His Struggle With Pornography

Media personality and now businessman Johnson Mwakazi may appear to have always had his life on a straight and narrow, prior to his disappearance from our screens.

The former Citizen TV anchor, always has his social media platforms filled with inspirational and religious quotes, and for most of his followers, he is a clear depiction of what a walk of faith looks like.

However, speaking to a local daily, Mwakazi divulged a few bombshell revelations about his struggle with pornography and how peer influence affected him.

The celebrated voice-over artist noted that he was introduced into pornography by a friend.

“My addiction to pornography began in class 8 when a fellow classmate in Kibera invited me to watch a ‘movie’ and offered to pay for it. I did not know I was being initiated into watching pornography and from then on I continued to watch it and gradually got addicted to it. Any money I got I used it to watch pornography and at times invited other friends to watch with me.

“I was ashamed to even look my mother in the eye. Nobody told me what I was doing was wrong. I just had a feeling in me that told me it wasn’t right,” he told a local publication

He went ahead and expressed gratitude to a religious leader whom he claims came to his rescue as he introduced faith to him, and that became the beginning of a better life for the now celebrated journalist.

“I realized how influence can work. It wrecked my life but I thank this pastor who came and introduced me to faith, and i realized there is something bigger. I wish someone would have told me before,” Mwakazi stated during his interview.

He revealed that every time he watched pornography, he felt some guilt.

“That guilt is part of the change because it does not just stop by saying I am stopping. It does not work like that, but you have to to pick yourself up,” the former WTV CEO said.

The part-time motivational speaker went ahead to advice parents to have open conversations about such things with their kids as opposed to letting them be introduced to them by strangers.

“Be open to these issues and really speak about your stand,” he told parents.

During the interview, Mwakazi also expressed that the lowest moment in his life was when he had to shut down Wholesome TV (WTV).

Mwakazi had launched the station shortly after leaving Citizen TV.

“I started a TV station and after three years it didn’t work out.

“I remember there were families depending on it as their source of daily bread, and to call them and tell them we are closing down and that we would be releasing some of them was the lowest moment of my entire life,” he expressed.

He is currently running his company called Royal Voice.

