JKIA Closes Down One Terminal After Night Fire

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been temporarily closed down one of its terminals following a night fire.

The fire razed terminal 1C on Wednesday night.

Confirming the incident, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) noted that the fire was caused by a baggage-belt-system malfunction.

KAA noted that the fire only affected operations at check-in counters 7 and 8.

According to the Airports Authority, the situation was managed in time.

KAA affirmed: “All passengers and staff at the terminal were evacuated safely and the fire contained by the airport’s fire team.

“No injuries were reported during the incident,” the KAA announced.

The Authority also stated that the affected arrival and departure centers had been moved to Terminal 1B.

