Governor Sonko Weighs In On Linturi’s Poor Bedroom Performance Allegations

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has criticized the media for intruding into Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s personal life.

This is following Linturi’s estranged wife Maryanne Kitany claims that the senator was poor in bed.

In affidavits presented in court on Wednesday, Kitany said Linturi’s performance was one of the problems their marriage faced.

“Linturi was unable to rise to the occasion in the bedroom on several occasions, claiming exhaustion, sickness, but for most of the part he simply could not,”the affidavit read in part.

As a result, the former lover claimed their marriage hit a dead end.

According to Sonko, media focusing on such intricate personal issues was unacceptable.

He urged the senator to file a suit in court, singling out the Star local daily.

Sonko has now offered pro bono services.

“Which journalist was present in their bedroom during that material night. Shenzi nyinyi. Linturi take them to court this is good money. And since your matrimonial residence is in Nairobi I shall be an amicus curiae in this case on probono. Musidharau wanaume to that extent na hata tukizeeka. God gave us tongues and fingers, ” Sonko’s Facebook post read in part.

On Wednesday, Kitany also asked the court to order the registrar of marriage to investigate the Meru senators marriage to Ms Kaimenyi

“That the Honorable Court does order the Registrar of Marriages to investigate and or confirm and or produce the records and or pleadings of the Defendant’s purported divorce, if any, to Mercy Kaimenyi in Divorce Cause No 128 of 2005 In Nairobi,” says Kitany.

She confirmed that Mithika Linturi proposed to her after valentines day of 2016 and the two were married in the same year. She said that at that time he presented himself as single and presented himself to the elders showing his willingness to marry her.

Kitany claimed that she helped Linturi ascend to his current position as senator as he rode on her influence linking him to the Deputy President.

The two have been embroiled in a bitter divorce case which has seen Linturi receive an injunction not to remove Ms Kitany from their Runda home.

