Government Sets Aside Ksh10 Billion For Historical Injustices 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Members of Parliament (MPs) to pass Ksh10 billion funds for victims of historical injustices.

Addressing MPs during the State of the Nation address, Uhuru asked the legislators to pass the fund aimed at healing wounds caused by ethnic-related violence.

“Against this background I reaffirm a commitment previously made to this House of designating Ksh10 billion to heal the wounds of historical grievance which have long poisoned by our politics and strained communal relations,” Uhuru stated.

He affirmed that the funds will be used to construct heritage sites across the country that will preserve the history of Kenyans.

“This should heal the wounds of historical wounds which has poisoned our politics and brought about ethnicity. With parliament’s help, we will apply this to establish symbols of hope. The unity we are pursuing is not only brothers and sisters but also in the EAC and the continent,” he noted.

Asserting his resolve to unify the country, Uhuru called on everyone to appreciate the importance of unity for the nation to progress.

“That is why we have the Building Bridges Initiative, commonly known as the Handshake. In all our cultures a handshake is an expression of goodwill, friendship, trust and reconciliation. It is synonymous with peace,” the Head of State exclaimed in his much awaited address.

