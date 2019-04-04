in BUSINESS, NEWS

Fuel Shortage Looms As Independent Distributors Lack Supplies

Fuel Price
Kenyans are staring at fuel shortage, the independent fuel distributors have warned, with Nakuru and Bomet Counties being on high alert.

The distributors have attributed to lack of supplies from major fuel depots for the last one week.

“For the last one week we have been unable get fuel. Both Kenya Pipeline and the regulator are unable to explain why we have this shortage,” said Martin Mureithi, a fuel distributor.

The distributors normally buy the surplus fuel from the major oil marketers since they are not factored in when fuel is being imported. However, the fuel is now being sold to the independent dealers at the same price as pump prices, making it none profitable once bought.

“The fuel being sold to us is at market price, this without transport being factored in, and other overheads it will be expensive. And if you sell a cent more than what is prescribed by ERC. You will be in trouble,” added Mureithi.

The distributors now want the energy regulatory commission to intervene and explain why major oil marketers are given preference over them in access to fuel.

