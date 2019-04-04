Dr. Ajujo Of Surgeoderm Clinic Facing Sexual Assault Case After Botched Breast Surgery

Dr. Martin Ajujo who was implicated in the botched breast augmentation procedure of June Wanza Mulupi which turned tragic has now been caught in a sexual assault scandal

The complaint came from an American doctor who resided at apartments owned by Surgeoderm Clinic.

The complaint 26,said that she went to a bar with Dr. Ajujo and another colleague where they shared a bottle of Tequilla and later went to a night club where they had more drinks.

She claimed that she went back to the apartment and went to the kitchen to drink water and that is when she alleges Dr Ajujo tried to kiss her.

The female doctor said that she woke up to moans on her ear and she realized that she had been raped.She said that the doctor denied having sex with her but called his colleague to intervene in the matter. The two huuged and reconciled but the American doctor has said she would follow up the issue with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB).

Dr. Ajujo is said to have pleaded with her not to follow up on it because it would spoil his marriage.. His partner Dr.Khainga had said that he would kick Dr. Ajujo out of the hospital describing him as a pervert.

He failed to do so fearing a law suit. KMPDB has since not acted on the claims by the American doctor.

Dr. Ajujo faces a case as he performed the botched surgery while still training and had not qualified to do the breast augmentation.

