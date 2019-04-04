in BUSINESS, NEWS

DCI Detectives Impound 1000 Bags of Suspected Contraband Rice In Kirinyaga

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have impounded more than 1000 bags of suspected contraband rice and a trailer in Kirinyaga County.

The DCI reports that detectives carrying out an operation on contraband goods, found the rice at a residence in Mwea East on Wednesday night.

The origin of the rice has been established as Pakistan.

The rice is currently on police guard as investigations continue.

The operation comes barely two weeks after police shut down a home baking flour factory in Runyes, Embu county.

This is after the officers busted the factory manufacturing counterfeit home baking flour.

During the incident, ACA impounded 25 tonnes of the counterfeit flour and 23,500 packaging material, both worth over Sh10 million.

Written by Wycliffe

