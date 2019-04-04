Comedian Zulekha Appeals For Funds Ahead Of Endometriosis Surgery

Radio citizen comedian Zulekha Walalo has announced that she has been struggling with endometriosis.
She said that she has had the disease for while and her health was deteriorating by the moment.
She took to social media to ask her fans to hepl her raise funds as she was slated for an urgent surgery.
“Friends kindly help me raise funds for an upcoming urgent surgery that I have to go through
“Kindly help me with anything little. May Allah bless you,” Zulekha posted.
Many celebrities have come out to reveal their struggle with endometriosis. TV personality Janet Mbugua recently revealed that she had suffered the disease for close to ten ears, comedian Natalie Githinji has also said that she currently struggles with it.
