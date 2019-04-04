86 Pharmacies Closed Down In Western Kenya Over Illegal Operations

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has shut down 86 pharmacies in Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties over illegal operations.

This is following a crack down led by Dr Dominic Kariuki, the board’s officer in charge of surveillance, inspections, enforcement and ports of entry.

The officer divulged that those behind the illegal operations were arrested and arraigned in court.

They were charged with, among others, possession of poisons and carrying on the business of a pharmacist while not registered and at premises that are not registered

During the operation, the board seized poor quality drugs worth over millions of shillings.

According to Dr Kariuki, during the exercise that began on Monday, several government-supplied drugs were recovered.

“Government drugs were found in three private pharmacies in Kakamega County. Those operators were arrested and the chemists closed,” he said.

Read:Two Men Busted Selling Counterfeit Medicine In Mombasa Charged

The board was alarmed by the absence of superintendents at licensed pharmacies left in the hands of unqualified people, thus, endangering lives of many Kenyans who sought for medical services at the facilities.

“We have summoned professionals who have been found engaging in the malpractices for disciplinary action by the board’s disciplinary committee,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu