Treasury CS Henry Rotich Lobbying For Ksh3.5 Billion More For Kimwarer Dam

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is now seeking the approval of Members of Parliament (MPs) to regularise Ksh3.5 billion payments for Kimwarer Dam project.

The CS’s request comes barely two months since the realisation of the controversial payment made to alleged contractors tasked to construct the Ksh21 billion project.

The dams, which are under investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), have attracted a lot of questions due to the embezzlement of funds allocated for its construction.

In his request, CS Rotich wants the MPs to approve the payout which will be part of the Treasury’s Ksh95.8 billion supplementary money.

Rotich, who was grilled by detectives from the DCI, has been put to task to explain how Treasury approved the release of the Ksh21 billion as advance payment for the dam projects that the contractors were yet to commence.

In his defense, Rotich noted that the fees were largely made as part of the conditions to be met before the dams’ construction began.

The money, claimed to have been paid to an insolvent Italian company, CMC di Ravena, is stated to have been transferred to Italy before it was wired to England and eventually back to Kenya.

The money is then reported to have been distributed to local individuals and companies.

Investigations on the controversial dams are still ongoing.

