German FA President Reinhard Grindel Quits Over Watch Gift Worth Ksh500,000

German Football Association president Reinhard Grindel has bowed to pressure and resigned over a watch gift worth Ksh500, 000.

Grindel received the gift from Ukrainian businessman and Uefa vice-president Grigoriy Surkis.

He claimed ignorance over the value or brand of the watch but apologized for his action.

He said: “The price of the watch was £5,152 (about Ksh 500,000). I did not know the brand or its value at the time.

“I apologise for my less-than-exemplary action of accepting the watch.”

Grindel insisted there had been no conflict of interest in accepting the watch, adding: “Mr Surkis had no financial interest in the DFB. He never asked me for any support, then or after.

“It was clear at the time that he would not run again for Uefa’s Exco, to which he no longer belongs.”

Grindel had served as the president of the football body for three years.

