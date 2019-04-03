Bubbly Rastaman Confesses Love For Pretty Cop In Court (VIDEO)

A video of a man arrested after he was found in possession of marijuana has caused a stir online.

The now viral video, shows a man who has been identified as Edward Njeru Njue causing a frenzy in court while being questioned by a Milimani Law Courts Magistrate.

The relaxed man, who refers to himself as Rastaman, doesn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that he’s in a court of law facing serious charges.

To the amazement of the court the man pleads guilty to the charges of being in possession of 20 rolls of bhang.

“Sijakataa madam, alinishika[polisi] lakini sikufika bei (Loosely translated as: I’m not denying the charges, it’s just that I didn’t afford the bribe the police wanted),” the man is heard saying.

In the middle of answering questions asked by the Magistrate, the Rastaman turns to a police woman next to him and starts whispering, seemingly begging her to come to his defense.

However, the officer stops the Rastaman, forcing him to turn to the Magistrate.

In a humble tone, he asks the judge to repeat what she was saying.

“Madam sijasikia…(Madam I didn’t get what you were saying)” he said. When the magistrate asked him what he heard, he responded by saying “nilikuwa naongea na madam namwambia yeye hana sura mbaya, (I was telling the cop she’s beautiful)” to which the magistrate agreed saying “Ehh huyo ni mrembo sana.(Yeah, she is beautiful).”

The Rastaman surprises the court when he says he wouldn’t mind being arrested again by the pretty cop, the court turns into laughter.

On hearing that he’ll spend one more day in jail, Njue remains calm before asking the Magistate for some money to buy himself some food.

However, a midst laughter in the courtroom , the Magistrate directs that he’ll be provided with food while in custody.

“Mimi nakupeleka huko mahali utapewa chakula ya serikali, (I am taking you to a place where you will be provided by government food),” the Magistrate says.

Here is the video.

See how Kenyans reacted

He's a cool guy, you can tell… — Toffee (@She_no_one) April 3, 2019

Poor him, most probably there bcz he couldn't raise a bribe. That man will spend a good amount of time in jail for selling weed while tobacco companies are still racking in profits. Tobacco kills thousands of Kenyans yearly but it's somehow legal😡 — Kelvin Njugunah (@kevohtol) April 2, 2019

Guilty as charged😂😂 — Toffee (@She_no_one) April 2, 2019

Now am convinced that shit good,…😂😂😂😂 — Toffee (@She_no_one) April 1, 2019

Free my ninja!!! — TEW MUCH! (@slaydollmua) April 1, 2019

Why are you laughing. This is very sad. Why do you think this man is in that Dock! Who is responsible for 'Uchumi mbaya'? That's the person who should be in the Dock. — Doc M-KN (@iNduati) April 2, 2019

