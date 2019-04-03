Protesting Laikipia Matatu Operators Hold Mock Funeral For MP Cate Waruguru

Matatu operators in Laikipia held a mock burial for their woman representative Cate Waruguru. They said that the legislator was behind the move to allow Probox and Sienta owners to operate as public service vehicles despite the ban from the county.

There has been a clash in the area between the Probox and Sienta owners and matatu operators over claims of unfair competition in the public transport sector.

The Laikipia women representative however disputed the claims stating that she was only the voice of the voiceless.

“I don’t own a matatu/Sienta/Probox. I am and I will always be a voice for the voiceless people of Laikipia.The issue should be solved amicably and furthermore, everyone needs to put food on the table,” she added.

Cate Waruguru had been arrested last month for allegedly inciting taxi driver in the area.

In the video the legislators is heard asking police officer to leave the drivers as they are not criminals. She also denies inciting the drivers.

“I’m inciting nobody, It is you who is inciting. Are they criminals? Get yourself busy, arrest criminals, Al Shabaab and bandits that is your work.

The woman representative told the police to go arrest criminals instead of disrupting their meeting.

