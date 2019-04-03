Ole Gunnar Disappointed With Wolves Defeat But Pleased With Team’s Performance

Man United newly appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed disappointment in the 2-1 away loss to Wolves on Tuesday night.

However, he hailed his charges for a good show up-to the 75th minute when the conceded the second goal.

“Very disappointed with the result but pleased with the performance up until 75 mins. An excellent performance from the boys.”

The Red Devils went ahead through McTominay in the 13th minute but the hosts leveled through Jota in the 25th minute before Smalling turned the ball into his own net in 75th minute to settle the tie in favor of Wolves.

Man United played ten men from the 57th minute when Ashley Young was sent off for second bookable offense.

With the loss, Man United now risk finishing outside top three in the Premier League and will depend on other results with just seven matches to go.

