Are Natalie Tewa And Rnaze Back Together After Vera Sidika’s Intervention? (Video)

Controversial you tube couple Natalie Tewa and ex boyfriend Moses Rnaze Mukibi were spotted reconciling with the socialite Vera Sidika as the intermediary.

Sidika had revealed that they had been friends with Rnaze for the past eight years and she was the right person to intervene after going through a public break up with singer Otile Brown.

They reunited at a club in Nairobi as they celebrated Mukibi’s 30th birthday.

Through her instagram story posts the two were seen cordially talking out their differences after a much publicized break up last week.

Here is the video of the two reconciling:

They both cheated and are now even. Natalie Tewa and Moses are back together. pic.twitter.com/KO35jLsdM4 — The Phoenix 🐦 (@GitzHQ) April 3, 2019

Last week the model who has since taken a liking for photography has been pulled to the limelight after a break up with a pretty lass and Youtube star Natalie Tewa. A video emerged of what might have transpired between the two love birds who have both accused each other of cheating.

In the video Natalie is seen banging on the door after being put out by Mukibi. She gets hysterical as neighbors and the security try to implore her to stop banging on the door.

Rnaze, officially known as Moses Mukibi then surprised netizens after a much publicized breakup from Natalie Tewa, by deleting his Instagram page.

The couple almost trended on Twitter last week for breaking up with the YouTube star Natalie Tewa, deleted his page after first getting rid of traces of their memories on all his social media platforms.

He is also noted to have deleted all YouTube content that he had worked on with his then pretty lass, Ms Tewa.

Kenyans on twitter who had invested in the relationship and the break up reacted to the reunion, this is what they had to say:

Hahaha. Natalie Tewa is about to "hit the wall". She is between 27-30 when a Woman's sexual market value steeply declines and her biological clock forces her to settle down. This shows that not many high value men are chasing Natalie Tewa. https://t.co/odIWf7Vl50 — Husam (@HusamKabar) April 3, 2019

Natalie Tewa is back with the 'Broke and aint shit' boyfriend who 'domestically abused her'. Once again, watu wenye wananyamba ndani ya blanketi moja pamoja wachana na wao. — Keroro (@Baba_Oren) April 3, 2019

@natalie_tewa You deserve better, stop going back to trash. Also pursue your engineering career instead of wasting that degree then have influencing as a side hustle or become an entrepreneur .But it is your life, you are allowed to make your own choices.#Natalietewa — Daughter of Muthoni (@MuthoniMaryanne) April 3, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu