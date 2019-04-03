“Mithika Linturi Was Poor In Bed,” Estranged Wife Maryanne Kitany Claims

Mithika Linturi estranged wife Maryanne Kitany has alleged in affidavit presented in court that the senator was poor in bed.

Kitany said that the legislator denied her her conjugal right during the course of their marriage often citing exhaustion or sickness.

Linturi was unable to rise to the occasion in the bedroom on several occasions, claiming exhaustion, sickness, but for most of the part he simply could not,”the affidavit read in part.

The senators former lover said that she did not receive companionship and suffered mental anguish as a result.

Ms Kitany also sought to have the Meru senator investigated over bigamy by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. She said that Linturi entered into a marriage with her and a third party identified as Mercy Kaimenyi

“The defendant (Linturi), if indeed did not have any capacity to marry, committed the criminal act of bigamy, an offence under Section 171 of the Penal Code of Kenya. If indeed (he) did not carry out any divorce proceedings with his first wife Mercy Kaimenyi, (he) did commit the Criminal act of forgery of Court documents and instruments,” says Kitany.

She asked the court to order the registrar of marriage to investigate the Meru senators marriage to Ms. Kaimenyi

“That the Honorable Court does order the Registrar of Marriages to investigate and or confirm and or produce the records and or pleadings of the Defendant’s purported divorce, if any, to Mercy Kaimenyi in Divorce Cause No 128 of 2005 In Nairobi,” says Kitany.

She confirmed that Mithika Linturi proposed to her after valentines day of 2-16 and the two were married in the same year. She said that at that time he presented himself as single and presented himself to the elders showing his willingness to marry her.

Kittany claimed that she helped :Lintur ascend to his current position as senator as he rode on her influence linking him to the Deputy President,

The two have been embroilled ina bitter divorce which has seen Linturi receive an injunction not to remove Ms Kitany from their Runda home.

