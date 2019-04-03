in NEWS

Fire Guts Homes, Schools In Mathare As Youths Protest (Photos)

mathare slums
Mathare Slums on Fire. [Courtesy]

A section of Mathare slums is on fire after a police officer dispersing protesting youths threw a burning tyre at a nearby house.

A couple of homes in Mabatini area caught fire as well as two private schools; Maji Mazuri Primary School and Abundant Life School.

The youths were demonstrating against the authorities crackdown on illicit brew also known as chang’aa.

mathare slums
[Courtesy]
A local blog reports that locals and fire fighters are already on site.

“When the police were trying to put off the fire, one officer accidentally threw a burning trye at a nearby house which immediately caught fire,” an eye witness told the blog.

Reports also indicate that the protests are still ongoing along Juja Road.

More follows

