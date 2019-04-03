K’Ogalo Labor Past Sony Sugar To End Kisumu Tour On High

Gor Mahia recorded their third straight Kenyan Premier League win in Kisumu against Sony Sugar to end their tour of the lakeside city on a high on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo started the outing with a 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday, followed by another 2-1 victory against Nzoia Sugar on Monday before wrapping up the tour with a 3-2 win over Sony Sugar on Wednesday.

The defending champions had to come from a losing position twice against the Awendo side to snatch the victory through Nicholas Kipkirui penalty in the 76th minute.

Old boy Enock Agwanda gave the hosts the lead in the 21st minute, getting the better of Harun Shakava before firing past Shaban Odhoji.

Gor Mahia leveled through Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge three minutes later with an easy tap in after Eric Ombija had done all the donkey work.

Sony, who were largely playing off the blocks, restored their lead through Joshua Otieno’s well taken shot which caught Odhoji flat footed in the 27th minute.

Samuel Onyango, who was overly wasteful saved face with the leveler for Gor Mahia, scoring against his former team to settle the game 2-2 at half time.

Coach Hasan Oktay firmed up Gor Mahia midfield bringing on Kenneth Muguna for Pascal Ogweno and Kipkirui for Tuyisenge in the second half, a move which paid off as they kept pressure on Sony which led to the penalty after Kennedy Otieno handled in the box.

Despite wild protests from the Sony technical bench which stormed the field led by coach Patrick Odhiambo, the penalty was finally taken.

Patrick was later sent off for more protests and so was his goalkeeper Njau Samuel, who handled the ball outside his area. Captain Agwanda was forced to wear the gloves for the remainder of the game as Sony had exhausted all their subs.

The victory takes Gor Mahia 8 points clear at the top of the pile as the team shifts their ficus to Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals match against RS Berkane of Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium.

In other KPL matches of the day, Bandari bounced back with a 3-2 win over bottom placed Mt. Kenya United in Mombasa, while Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by Kakamega United.

