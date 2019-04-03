Kenya Mpya Bus Crashes Woman’s Leg At Kahawa Sukari Trying To Get Away From Cops

A Thika bound bus on Wednesday morning hit a woman at Kahawa Sukari while apparently trying to get away from Traffic cops.

The Kenya Mpya bus (Reg No. KCN 587S) driver fled the scene of incident as the unidentified woman bled.

The victim is said to have been rushed to Neema Hospital where doctors advised that she is transferred to Kenyatta Hospital for advanced medical care.

Eye witnesses say that her left leg was crashed.

Kenyans online want the rogue driver arrested and action taken against him and the sacco.

Other Kenyans said:

“If this sacco is forced to pay her medical bills and a stipend for her lost revenue then they will better regulate their drivers,” a twitter user said.

“Good Morning DCI, While trying to run away from traffic police officers, this Kenya Mpya Bus basically knocked down this woman and amputated her leg. Please take action. It’s not the first time a Kenya Mpya bus has been on the Spotlight for Causing accidents,” Bravin wrote.

“Kenya mpya have rogue drivers. They once threw me out of a moving bus at Juja. I will never forget!” Peter Kipturu said.

