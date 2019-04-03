High Court Reduces Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s Bail To Ksh10 Million

High Court Judge Mumbu Ngugi has on Wednesday afternoon reduced Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s bail terms.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday afternoon, Justice Ngugi placed the governor’s bail terms at Ksh10 million or a bond of Ksh30million with one surety of a similar amount.

This was after the court had granted him a Ksh100 million bail or an alternative bond of Ksh150 million on Tuesday following his arrest.

The previous bail terms had elicited mixed reactions from citizens and prominent Kenyans alike.

In a rejoinder, Governor Lenolkulal through his lawyer Paul Nyamodi had applied for a review of the bail amount at the High Court Anti Corruption Division on Wednesday morning.

The governor, like most people, had termed the bail terms as outrageous and unprecedented.

In his application, lawyer Nyamodi noted: “My Lord the accused is greatly aggrieved by the said terms which are completely outrageous and unprecedented.

“It goes against the bail and bond policy, specifically that the bond amount should not be excessive and should not be greater than necessary to guarantee that the accused persons will appear in court,” he added.

On Tuesday, the governor denied Ksh84 million graft charges.

He has however been barred from accessing the Samburu county governormnet offices until the case is heard and determined.

