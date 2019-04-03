Wedding Bells As Harmonize Proposes To Italian Girlfriend

Tanzanian star, Harmonize is no longer a single man.

The Kainama hitmaker on Tuesday proposed to his Italian girlfriend Sarah in front of family and friends.

He popped the question to which his girlfriend of over three years said “Yes.”

View this post on Instagram If you think she said no …!!! 😋 💍 A post shared by KONDEBOY (@harmonize_tz) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

Sarah shared the good news with her 500,000 Instagram followers.

She said: ” u are my only one (sic).”

Celebrities flooded their pages with congratulatory messages.

Here’s what they said:

“Congratulations and All the Best,” AY wrote.

“Jamani vigelegeleeeee,” Vanessa Mdee said.

His boss and fellow Tanzanian artist, Diamond Platnumz wrote, “Dogo unatambasana.”

View this post on Instagram ❤️🖤 @harmonize_tz 💍 u are my only one A post shared by _SARAH (@sarah__tz) on Apr 2, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

