Wedding Bells As Harmonize Proposes To Italian Girlfriend

harmonize
[Courtesy]

Tanzanian star, Harmonize is no longer a single man.

The Kainama hitmaker on Tuesday proposed to his Italian girlfriend Sarah in front of family and friends.

He popped the question to which his girlfriend of over three years said “Yes.”

 

If you think she said no …!!! 😋 💍

Sarah shared the good news with her 500,000 Instagram followers.

She said: ” u are my only one (sic).”

Celebrities flooded their pages with congratulatory messages.

Here’s what they said:

“Congratulations and All the Best,” AY wrote.

“Jamani vigelegeleeeee,” Vanessa Mdee said.

His boss and fellow Tanzanian artist, Diamond Platnumz wrote, “Dogo unatambasana.”

 

❤️🖤 @harmonize_tz 💍 u are my only one

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

