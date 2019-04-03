Why Harambee Stars Could Miss France Camp Ahead Of Afcon 2019

Harambee Stars at risk of missing their planned camp in France ahead of the 2019 Afcon, Kahawa Tungu can report.

According to our sources, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are racing against time to secure funding from the government to enable them pay for camping facilities in France.

Despite approving a Ksh244 million Afcon budget for the Stars, the government is yet to release the whole amount weeks to the planned camp in May.

French coach Sebastien Migné had preferred a three-week camp in his native France before the team travels to Egypt for the tournament which starts from 21st June to 19th July.

Read: Pogba’s Agent Shopping For New Club For The Midfielder

Kenya, who qualified for the biennial continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years, will know their opponents nine days from today when the draw is held in Cairo, Egypt.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu