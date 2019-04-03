Governor Lenolkulal Unable To Raise Sh100 Million Bail, Pleads With Court To Revise Amount

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal has pleaded with the court to revise the Sh100 million bail granted to him.

Lenolkulal, who is still detained at he Industrial Area Remand Prison after he failed to offset the bail set on Tuesday, filed for a review of the bail amount at the High Court Anti Corruption Division on Wednesday morning.

Through his lawyer Paul Nyamodi, the governor terms the bail outrageous and unprecedented.

“My Lord the accused is greatly aggrieved by the said terms which are completely outrageous and unprecedented. It goes against the bail and bond policy, specifically that the bond amount should not be excessive and should not be greater than necessary to guarantee that the accused persons will appear in court,” lawyer Nyamodi told the court.

According to the lawyer, Lenolkulal doesn’t pose a flight risk owing to his position as Samburu Governor.

On Tuesday, the court released Lenolkulal on a Sh100 million bail or Sh150 million bond with a surety of a similar amount after denying all graft charges leveled against him.

The court further barred Lenolkulal from accessing the Samburu county government offices until the case is heard and determined.

He was arraigned in Milimani Law Courts before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti where he was charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.

He is accused of trading with the county through Oryx petrol station leading to payment amounting to Sh84, 695,996.

“Between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019, at Samburu County, being the Governor of Samburu County Government, you used your office to improperly confer upon yourself a benefit of Ksh.84,695,996.55 through Oryx Service Station, a business entity owned by yourself, through the supply of fuel to Samburu County Government,” read the charge sheet.

