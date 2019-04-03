Dp Ruto Takes Swipe At Maina Kamanda Telling Him To Enroll In The Elderly People Program For Funds (Video)

Deputy President Ruto took a swipe at nominated MP Maina Kamanda telling him to consider enrolling for the elderly people program in order to get funds.

Ruto pointed out Kamanda in what was seen as a subtle jibe at the legislator insinuating that he was old leading the crowd to laughter.

” Maina Unlike in the past, this time round we have decided as the government to take care of all elderly people in the cash transfer programme. Even the likes of Kamanda can be a beneficiary of the initiative,” he said.

Kamanda is a member of the Kieleweke camp who are against the Deputy President’s presidential bid for 2022 was not at the event. He recently said that those opposing investigations on corruption because they were part of the scandal.

Ruto was speaking at a fund raiser in Murang’a county.

Here is the video:



