DCI Arrests 17 Suspected MRC Members In Diani

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 17 suspected members of the outlawed Mombasa Republican Council (MRC).

The 17 were arrested in a house in Diani, Kwale County.

“The suspects were arrested as they assembled at a house in Kibundani area,” DCI revealed.

Speaking on the arrests, the DCI noted that the suspects were aged between 41 and 84 years.

Additionally, the DCI stated that during the raid, they recovered membership registers and contributions at the said house.

The suspects are to be presented in court on Wednesday.

In another incident, three other suspects were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from Chinese Water Tunnel Construction Company at Mairi site.

The three, Paul Maina Muniu, Peter Ndua Kilele and Ezekiel Maina were arrested after the company reported stolen items from the company.

The DCI stated: “Three Men have been arrested and several items earlier reported stolen, recovered within Nairobi.

“The suspects-Paul Maina Muniu, Peter Ndua Kilele and Ezekiel Maina Mwangi broke into a Chinese Water Tunnel Construction Company at Mairi site & stole the items.”

They too will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

