Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Fails To Appear In Court Due To Ill Health

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi on Wednesday failed to appear at a Makadara court due to ill-health.

The lawyer is a suspect in the shooting of his son, Joseph Nyakundi who was laid to rest yesterday at the Lang’ata cemetery.

The advocate was hospitalized at the Nairobi Hospital with low blood pressure complications.

The deceased,29, was buried at a low-key ceremony attended by friends and family in what might have caused a rift in the family.

He, according to the Abagusii customs, should have been buried at his father’s farm in Ngoso village, Kitutu Chache, Kisii County.

Reports indicate that the advocate’s wife, Lydia Apungu, and his eldest son, Noah Nyakundi, opposed the idea.

Assa, told the police that he accidentally shot his son but the autopsy report showed that there might have been a confrontation before the shooting.

In fact, the report indicated, Joseph was shot by someone standing outside the rear right back door of motor vehicle.

Court proceedings have since been adjourned.

The case will be mentioned by 15th April when the investigating officer shall have filed a comprehensive health report, the court ruled.

