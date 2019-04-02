Uhuru Gives Ministry Of Interior 45 Days To Register Kenyans On Huduma Namba

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Interior and Coordination to ensure every born or living Kenyan is registered in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS). within the next 45 days.

The President was speaking on Tuesday in Machakos county where he was launching the Huduma Namba registration exercise.

According to President Kenyatta, the exercise is vital as it will help integrate crucial government data in one database.

He revealed that obtaining a Huduma Namba will make it easier for Kenyans to obtain travelling passports, access government services as well as reducing identity theft.

He reiterated that the exercise is an established practice in many countries in the word.

During the registration exercise, the President urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers ahead of the mass registration scheduled to begin officially on Wednesday.

Documents required during the registration include a valid Kenyan Identity card, passport, alien card or a birth certificate.

On data privacy, the president said the government is in the process of drafting a bill, which if approved by the National Assembly will regulate access to personal information.

“We are in a process of drafting a bill which shall restrict data sharing, and ensure the data is protected from unauthorized access,” President Kenyatta said.

He said those opposed to the exercise have ill-intentions.

The President disclosed damning revelations on what the government discovered during the digitization of the Police National Service (NPS) records.

According to him the government has been paying over 5000 ghost officers, losing Sh1.8 billion annually.

The President was joined by Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivuta Kibwana (Makueni) among other state officials.

Many leaders including those from the opposition have weighed in on the registration, terming it a crucial exercise.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was in Likoni Mombasa to launch the registration, while Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi was in kakamega.

Also involved in the launch is Kalonzo Musyoka who was in Murang’a.

On Monday, the high court gave a green light on the registration of Huduma Namba

However, the court prohibited the government from including DNA in the biometrics.

The ruling, made by a three-judge bench, issued a stern warning to the government from sharing or disseminating the information collected with any organization whether international or otherwise.

