in NEWS

Detectives Arrest Another Suspect In Lawyer Robert Chesang’s Murder

119 Views

robert chesang
[Courtesy]

Athi River detectives on Monday arrested a man connected with the brutal murder of lawyer Robert Chesang at his Lukenya home, Machakos County.

The man has been identified as Nuno Hassan Jillo.

Jillo,29, was nabbed in Isiolo town and will be arraigned in court later today (Tuesday).

“Yesterday evening, Detectives based in Athi River arrested 29-year-old Nuno Hassan Jillo in Isiolo Town in connection with the shooting & murder of -an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, at Moke Estate in Lukenya area. He will be produced in court today,” DCI said in a tweet.

Police have in custody five suspects linked with Chesang’s murder. They are; his wife Maisy Chesang, two police officers, Peter Muendo, Richard Moru and a former a retired intelligence officer, Lawrence Metayo.

Read: DCI Officers Arrest Lady Printing Fake Birth And Death Certificates In Kawangware

Also in custody is a security guard, Alex Wanyonyi Wanyama.

One of the suspects was positively identified as the man who tied one of the security guards on arrival at the entrance that night.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenya Commercial Bank Opens New Branch In Kakuma Town

eacc, samburu county

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Arrested Over Sh84 Million Fuel Saga