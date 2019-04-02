Detectives Arrest Another Suspect In Lawyer Robert Chesang’s Murder

Athi River detectives on Monday arrested a man connected with the brutal murder of lawyer Robert Chesang at his Lukenya home, Machakos County.

The man has been identified as Nuno Hassan Jillo.

Jillo,29, was nabbed in Isiolo town and will be arraigned in court later today (Tuesday).

“Yesterday evening, Detectives based in Athi River arrested 29-year-old Nuno Hassan Jillo in Isiolo Town in connection with the shooting & murder of # RobertChesang-an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, at Moke Estate in Lukenya area. He will be produced in court today,” DCI said in a tweet.

#UPDATE|Yesterday evening, Detectives based in Anti River arrested 29-year-old Nuno Hassan Jillo in Isiolo Town in connection with the shooting & murder of #RobertChesang-an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, at Moke Estate in Lukenya area. He will be produced in court today. pic.twitter.com/HiZbbVCEVZ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 2, 2019

Police have in custody five suspects linked with Chesang’s murder. They are; his wife Maisy Chesang, two police officers, Peter Muendo, Richard Moru and a former a retired intelligence officer, Lawrence Metayo.

Read: DCI Officers Arrest Lady Printing Fake Birth And Death Certificates In Kawangware

Also in custody is a security guard, Alex Wanyonyi Wanyama.

One of the suspects was positively identified as the man who tied one of the security guards on arrival at the entrance that night.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu