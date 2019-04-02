Assets Amounting To Sh300 Million Recovered From Samburu County – EACC

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has preserved assets amounting to Sh300 million associated with Samburu county government in the ongoing corruption probe in the county, Deputy CEO Michael Mubea has revealed.

Addressing the press on Tuesday following the arrest of Samburu County governor Moses Lenolkulal, Mubea noted that the commission is in the process of instituting civil proceedings that would lead to the recovery of stolen assets.

“We have commenced recovery proceedings and we have persevered assets touching on this county[Samburu] to the tune of Sh300 million, ” he said.

He noted that the commission is determined in unearthing the rot in the county.

“The commission is progressing investigations into other allegations of corruption in Samburu county and once they’re completed, inquiry files will be sent to the DPP as required in law,” he added.

EACC has been investigating claims that governor Lenolkulal has been trading with the county through Oryx petrol station.

The governor is alleged to have supplied fuel to the county leading to payment amounting to Sh84, 695,996.

The investigations led to his arrest on Tuesday morning after the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered prosecution of the top brass of Samburu County government over the scandal.

“During the priod in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution reads.

According to the DPP the governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

“The governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said Service Station. It is clear that the governor engaged in conduct that is expressly prohibited in law and in clear violation of the constitutional principles governing the conduct of public and state officers,” DPP said.

Other suspects on Haji’s list are Stephen Letinina (county secretary), Daniel Lenolkirina (chief officer finance), Josephine Lenasalia (former chief officer, environment), Reuben Lemunyete (chief officer department of agriculture), Linus Leninge (former chief officer education) and Paul Lolmingani (chief officer transport).

Others are Benard Lesurmat (chief officer lands), Lilian Baluga (former chief officer gender), Andrew Lanyasunya (chief officer gender), David Loosenge (chief officer sports) and Geoffrey Kitewan (head supply chain management).

The governor and the top county officials will be charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Mubea disclosed that the governor is being processed and will be arraigned in court today.

