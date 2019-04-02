Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Charged Over Sh84 Million Fuel Saga

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.

The governor, who was arrested on Tuesday by officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), was arraigned in Milimani Law Courts.

He denied all charges leveled against him.

He is accused of trading with the county through Oryx petrol station leading to payment amounting to Sh84, 695,996.

“Between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019, at Samburu County, being the Governor of Samburu County Government, you used your office to improperly confer upon yourself a benefit of Ksh.84,695,996.55 through Oryx Service Station, a business entity owned by yourself, through the supply of fuel to Samburu County Government,” read the charge sheet.

The prosecution is not opposed an application for bail by the governor, but wants restrictions imposed against the normal functioning of the governor and the 13 others co-accused.

They are requesting the court to issue orders denying the governor access to county offices for a period of 24 months.

Further, the prosecution wants director of IFMIS to suspend access rights for all the 14 accused with the governor.

His arrest came hours after the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered prosecution of the top brass of Samburu County government over the scandal.

“During the priod in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution read.

According to the DPP the governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

“The governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said Service Station. It is clear that the governor engaged in conduct that is expressly prohibited in law and in clear violation of the constitutional principles governing the conduct of public and state officers,” DPP said.

Other suspects on Haji’s list are Stephen Letinina (county secretary), Daniel Lenolkirina (chief officer finance), Josephine Lenasalia (former chief officer, environment), Reuben Lemunyete (chief officer department of agriculture), Linus Leninge (former chief officer education) and Paul Lolmingani (chief officer transport).

Others are Benard Lesurmat (chief officer lands), Lilian Baluga (former chief officer gender), Andrew Lanyasunya (chief officer gender), David Loosenge (chief officer sports) and Geoffrey Kitewan (head supply chain management).

