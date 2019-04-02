DP Ruto Supporters Don Yellow T-Shirts Insinuating A URP Comeback After Alleged Jubilee Betrayal

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday received a “yellow reception” from his supporters who donned yellow T-shirts with his image printed on them.

In what was seen as a way of announcing their stand, the supporters, mostly youths hinted at retreating to DP Ruto’s former party, United Republican Party (URP) should Jubilee deny him a direct presidential ticket.

The youth also had their t-shirts engraved on them a hashtag #teamWSR, when they showed up to welcome Ruto to Banana, Kiambu County.

According to political commentators, the “yellow reception” was a clear reflection of the divisions in the ruling party that is now trickling down between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the hustler’s supporters.

He was attending a service at St Martin Catholic Church in Karuri.

The area’s local leaders are reported to have mobilized the young men and women to receive him, chanting his slogans.

Most of them also had banners with the phrase, “Our Choice 2022.”

With the recent division talks in the ruling party, it is alleged that he could be planning to go alone in the next general elections.

Ruto has in the recent past mentioned that Opposition leader Raila Odinga is planning to have him removed from the Jubilee party ahead of 2022.

He has also blamed the ruling party’s woes on Odinga, asserting that his handshake with Uhuru had ulterior motives.

Recently Siaya Senator James Orengo announced that he will sponsor a motion for the impeachment of DP Ruto before 2022.

Before the 2013 general elections, URP merged with Uhuru’s, The National Alliance (TNA) and other parties under the Jubilee banner.

TNA, URP and the other parties later dissolved to form Jubilee Party ahead of the 2017 polls.

Jubilee logo has red, black and yellow colors, which were largely borrowed from TNA and URP.

