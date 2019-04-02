Raila Blasts MP Ndindi Nyoro Over Proposal To Trim DPP, DCI Powers

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has blasted Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who has proposed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have their powers trimmed.

Speaking in Likoni during the Huduma Number roll out, the African Union envoy said that Nyoro’s proposed bill was ill-informed as the government seeks to end graft.

“We want to remove Kenya from the corruption index but there is an MP who is not doing anything. Rushes to parliament to clip the powers of the DCI,” he said, adding that there is no need to trim their powers while investigations are ongoing.

Odinga, wondered if the first time lawmaker was of sound mind.

“Is that MP really of sound mind? Hasn’t he lost his mind? While some are fighting graft, you are trying to clip the DCI’s and DPP’s powers,” he continued.

In a letter addressed to Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, DPP Noordin Haji condemned Nyoro’s proposal that could see the DPP’s power to determine the fate of cases by amending the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act taken away.

In the proposed motion, the legislator seeks to have the DPP’s powers of entering into plea bargaining deals with graft suspects handed over to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

But defending his position, Haji said: “They will create further opportunity for conflict rather than co-operation, which the inter-agency collaboration has so far managed to forge, to the enormous benefit to law enforcement.”

Read: DPP Noordin Haji Rubbishes Claims That He Is Targeting Certain Tribe In Graft War

Nyoro’s proposal has however been met with opposition by a few lawmakers who have described it as a waste of time.

The Kiharu MP is seemingly an ally of Deputy President William Ruto who has been bashed by Odinga for his stand on the Kimwarer and Arror Dam saga.

Ruto maintained that only Sh7 billion was lost while the DPP and DCI said that Sh21 billion was unaccounted for.

