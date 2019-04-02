President Uhuru Reveals Damning Number Of Paid ‘Ghost’ Police Officers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that the trial exercise for the Huduma police revealed that close to 5000 ghost police officers.

According to him the government has been paying over 5000 ghost officers, losing Sh1.8 billion annually.

He said that there were 1437 Regular police, 1048 Administration police and 153 within the DCIunitee who had been receiving salaries but failed to register themselves to get the Huduma namba.

He rubbished the notions by some church leaders that the number was attributed to the devil. the President said that the number was only for registration and as in no way associated with the devil.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also said that the government did not require DNA samples from anyone and that the Huduma number will not reveal if a man had children born out of wedlock.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Interior and Coordination to ensure every born or living Kenyan is registered in the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS). within the next 45 days.

The President was speaking on Tuesday in Machakos county where he was launching the Huduma Namba registration exercise.

According to President Kenyatta, the exercise is vital as it will help integrate crucial government data in one database.

He revealed that obtaining a Huduma Namba will make it easier for Kenyans to obtain travelling passports, access government services as well as reducing identity theft.

He reiterated that the exercise is an established practice in many countries in the word.

During the registration exercise, the President urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers ahead of the mass registration scheduled to begin officially on Wednesday.

Documents required during the registration include a valid Kenyan Identity card, passport, alien card or a birth certificate.

On data privacy, the president said the government is in the process of drafting a bill, which if approved by the National Assembly will regulate access to personal information.

“We are in a process of drafting a bill which shall restrict data sharing, and ensure the data is protected from unauthorized access,” President Kenyatta said.

He said those opposed to the exercise have ill-intentions.

The President was joined by Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivuta Kibwana (Makueni) among other state officials.

Many leaders including those from the opposition have weighed in on the registration, terming it a crucial exercise.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga was in Likoni Mombasa to launch the registration, while Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi was in kakamega.

Also involved in the launch is Kalonzo Musyoka who was in Murang’a.

On Monday, the high court gave a green light on the registration of Huduma Namba

