Ole Gunnar Open To Man United Employing Technical Director

As Manchester United plan to change their structure by appointing a club technical director, new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maintained that he welcomes the move.

Speaking during a club presser, the Norwegian expressed his willingness to split roles when the change take effect in the club.

“I’m happy talking and discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions,” said the 46-year old who was appointed the permanent manager of the Red Devils last Thursday.

“The demands of football nowadays mean you definitely have to split responsibilities.”

The English giants are weighing out the options and the announcement for a technical director is expected to be made when the new season begins.

