MPs Summon KICC CEO Nana Gecaga After Botched Meeting

Kenyatta International conference centre (KICC) Chief Executive Officer Nana Gecaga has been summoned by the Members of the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Sports and Culture after the botched meeting.

She will expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday. Bomas of Kenya General Manager, Quresh Ahmed, has also been asked to appear before the Committee to give an update on the implementation of government policies in regard to tourism and culture and efforts made to market Kenya as a tourist destination.

The Committee was previously forced to adjourn a meeting with the KICC CEO Nana Gecaga after she showed up in a pair of jeans trousers and a t-shirt.

According to Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna who is a member of the committee, Ms Gecaga appeared ill-prepared for the visit despite having been notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly two weeks prior to the visit.

Read:CSs Adan Mohammed and Henry Rotich Hospitalized after Cholera Attack at KICC

“The members struggled to find their way into the building and to the CEO’s boardroom only to find her missing. They waited for about 30 minutes before she surfaced casually dressed in jeans trousers and a T-shirt on a weekday and seemed unbothered by the MPs’ presence,” said Nguna.

Machakos town MP Victor Munyaka who is the chairman cancelled the meeting, telling off Gecaga for the low-key reception.

Ms Gecaga is President Uhuru’s niece and has been severally castigated for poor leadership at the KICC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu