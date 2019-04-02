Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Released On Sh100 Million Bail Or Sh150 Million Bond

Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal has been released on a Sh100 million bail or Sh150 million bond after denying all graft charges leveled against him.

The governor, who was arrested on Tuesday by officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), was arraigned in Milimani Law Courts before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti

He was charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.

He is accused of trading with the county through Oryx petrol station leading to payment amounting to Sh84, 695,996.

“Between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019, at Samburu County, being the Governor of Samburu County Government, you used your office to improperly confer upon yourself a benefit of Ksh.84,695,996.55 through Oryx Service Station, a business entity owned by yourself, through the supply of fuel to Samburu County Government,” read the charge sheet.

The court further barred Lenolkulal from accessing the Samburu county government offices until the case is heard and determined.

His arrest came hours after the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) ordered prosecution of the top brass of Samburu County government over the scandal.

During the priod in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution read.

According to the DPP the governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

“The governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said Service Station. It is clear that the governor engaged in conduct that is expressly prohibited in law and in clear violation of the constitutional principles governing the conduct of public and state officers,” DPP said.

