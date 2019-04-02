Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Arrested Over Sh84 Million Fuel Saga

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal Kasaine has been arrested over the loss of Sh84 million linked to fuel supply in his county government.

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) nabbed him on Tuesday morning during a raid at his home.

The officers took the governor in for questioning at the commission’s headquarters over the alleged loss of public funds.

The arrest comes hours after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered prosecution of the top brass of Samburu County government over the scandal.

The DPP on Monday directed the arrest and dragging to court of Governor Kasaine, his deputy Julius Leseeto, businessman Hesbon Ndathi, and 11 sitting and former ex-chief officers.

“During the priod in question, Oryx Service Station received a total of Ksh.84,695,996.55 from the County Government. The aforesaid amount was shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi (a businessman),” a statement from the Director of Public Prosecution reads.

According to the DPP the governor failed to disclose his interest in the service station.

“The governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said Service Station. It is clear that the governor engaged in conduct that is expressly prohibited in law and in clear violation of the constitutional principles governing the conduct of public and

state officers,” DPP said.

Other suspects on Haji’s list are Stephen Letinina (county secretary), Daniel Lenolkirina (chief officer finance), Josephine Lenasalia (former chief officer, environment), Reuben Lemunyete (chief officer department of agriculture), Linus Leninge (former chief officer education) and Paul Lolmingani (chief officer transport).

Others officials in trouble are Benard Lesurmat (chief officer lands), Lilian Baluga (former chief officer gender), Andrew Lanyasunya (chief officer gender), David Loosenge (chief officer sports) and Geoffrey Kitewan (head supply chain management).

The governor and the top county officials will be charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes, abuse of office and conflict of interest.

The governor has been under investigations following the February 20 arrest after a raid at his home.

Last week, Kasaine filed an application to bar the EACC from arresting him.

His request followed EACC’s move to seek the freezing of his assets and accounts pending Ksh2 billion fraud case.

