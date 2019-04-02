MCA Peter Mburu Who Allegedly Conned Woman Ksh3 Million Released On Ksh1.5 Millin Bond

Kagunduini Member of County Assembly (MCA) Peter Mburu Wamuthoni has been freed on a bond of Ksh1.5 million.

In her ruling, Kigumo Law Court Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi granted him release on the set bond amount.

Mburu was arrested on Monday over claims that he had defrauded a woman of Ksh3 million.

It is reported that he was able to con the woman by pretending that he could offer her a tender to supply ballast to a Chinese company.

Speaking on Mburu’s arrest, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)noted that their detectives are still on the lookout for other suspects in connection to the crime.

Read: DPP Office Administrator Charged With Misappropriation Of Sh7.9 Million

DCI stated: “The suspect together with others he had introduced as an ‘Engineer’& a ‘senior staff’ at the Chinese company forged an agreement for the supply of ballast and in the process they defrauded the victim the said amount.”

Principal Magistrate Mwangi further affirmed that the mention of the case has been set for April 16.

The case was then stated to be heard on July 24, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu