Man Described As “Kijana Fupi, Amenona” To Block Lonyangapuo’s Re-election

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo described a certain man as “kijana fupi, amenona round” last week.

The man has now been identified as Dennis Ruto Kapchok, a former Lelan Ward representative who has been questioning why Lonyangapuo’s deputy Nicholas Atudonyang has been working from the United States since his swearing in 2017.

Ruto, unsuccessfully vied for the MCA seat on a Kanu ticket. He lost to an independent candidate, Todopus Johnson Lokato.

He does however refute claims that he garnered a few votes noting that “I was not number five those are just fabrications, a serious man like me cannot get three votes… I do advocacy work and research and I’m a consultant in resource mobilization.”

Speaking to NTV, Ruto said that the county chief’s description of him irked him at first but later laughed about it.’

“You can see my stomach, yes, you can see my mgongo, yes so what’s the problem? …mulmulwas means something round like a ball and the governor used it to describe me. I don’t know whether I am round as he described it but it was just an exaggeration,” he said.

His children, he added, laughed about the governor’s remarks not knowing that he was referring to their father.

Now, Ruto has launched a Mulmulwas movement to block Lonyangapuo’s re-election bid come 2022.

