Kenya Power Managers Implicated In Graft Offered Ksh200 Million To Quit

Kenya Power managers facing graft allegations have been offered over Ksh200 million to quit on ‘separation by mutual agreement’ basis.

Of the 15 officers facing the charges, three are said to have agreed to the deal while the rest are yet to respond. The board is meeting today to decide the fate of the managers, after reviewing the responses.

The fifteen include former managing director Ken Tarus, Beatrice Meso, Joshua Mutua, Abubakar Swaleh, Samuel Ndirangu, Stanley Mutwiri and Peter Mwicigi.

Others include Benson Muriithi, Peter Mungai Kinuthia, Harun Karisa, Daniel Tare, Daniel Ochieng, James Muriuki, Noah Ogano Omondi, John Mwaura and committee members Bernard Githui Muturi and Evelyne PaulineAmondi.

The officers will receive at least Ksh10 million each, if they agree to the deal.

Currently, they are under suspension with half pay until their cases are concluded, which might take years.

“Without prejudice to other recognised avenues through which separation of employment can occur, and taking into account the cordial relationship the company has enjoyed with you during your years of service,” reads the letter to the affected officers.

Through the agreement, the employees will get at least 20 days gross salary for each completed year of service, three months gross salary in lieu of notice, outstanding leave pay and advanced payment of eight months gross salary.

“The board invites you to consider mutually terminating your services with the company on the terms set out,” reads the offer.

Energy CS Charles Keter said the agreement would create space for appointment of substantive managers, since the current ones are under an acting capacity.

“We have 33 witnesses lined up. Only seven have given evidence. The case might drag for years and take a toll on the management of the parastatal. Those on permanent and pensionable terms might be difficult to terminate their employment. However, those at the age of 59 or on contract can opt for the deal,” said Keter as quoted by the Standard.

The affected officers are charged with irregular procurement of transformers, that led to the loss of over Ksh408 million for the company.

