Justice Ojwang Suspended, Justice Visram Appointed To Lead Tribunal Probing Him

President Kenyatta has appointed a tribunal as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission to conduct probe on Justice Jacktone Ojwang.

The tribunal will be chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram, other members include Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

The Special Gazette notice stated that the Supreme court judge remained suspended until the tribunal makes a decision.

The Chief Justice during a press statement revealed that the judicial service commission (JSC) sat and examined the petition filed by Nelson Oduor Onyango over conflict of interest and failing to withdraw himself from a case yet he was known to have close ties with Migori county and the governor Okoth Obado.

The Chief justice said that the decision was made after the Supreme Court judge declined to appear before the JSC to answer to allegations against him opting to be represented by his lawyers.

The first case in which his conduct was questioned was in the case of the Sony sugar belt. The petitioner alleged that Justice Ojwang was rewarded by the governor after his decision. The JSC established that the claims put across by the petitioner had merit and recommended that the president forms a tribunal for his removal.

