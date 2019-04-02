Uhuru Mourns Health CAS Rashid Aman’s Father, Abdi

Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman is mourning the death of his father, Abdi Aman.

Mzee Aman, who passed on at 92, was also the father of former Principal Secretary (PS) Mohamed Isahakia.

Following the news of his demise on Tuesday morning, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent condolences to the family of the CAS, describing their father as a role model and mentor to many.

President Kenyatta further described Mzee Aman as a man whose words of wisdom will be missed by many from his community and beyond.

“Indeed as a respected member of the community, he was a reference point on many issues of life,” Uhuru mentioned.

Read: Criticism As Rachel Ruto Invites Kenyans For Prayer And Fasting Amid Drought Deaths

In his message, the Head of State also lauded Mzee Aman for championing for quality education for all children.

The President noted that the old man will be “fondly remembered as an outstanding and gifted person whose legacy will live on for many generations.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu