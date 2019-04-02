FKF Officials Accused Of Embezzling Ksh135 Million Fifa Donation

Officials of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are under investigation over embezzlement of over Ksh135 million donated by world football body, Fifa.

According to sources, the money was meant for the purchase of an Outdoor Broadcasting (OB) van for the Kenya Premier League.

Through the van, FKF would have raked in millions through selling TV rights for airing local games, a move that would have saved ailing clubs.

According to the contract letter, the OB van was supposed to be delivered by the end of February, but officers at the helm kept giving excuses.

The delivery was pushed to the first week of March, but is yet to be made a month later.

Stakeholders have already written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to trigger investigations and prosecution of the culprits.

In a bid to cover their traces, the Nick Mwendwa-led team said that the van was to be provided by Supersport. However, according to the letter written to the DPP, Supersport has denied involvement in the scandal.

“The demand on the whereabouts of Ksh135 million which Fifa gave FKF for the sole purpose of purchasing the van has fallen on deaf ears. We are cheated that OB van was to be provided by Supersport who say they (FKF) never paid for he same,” reads the letter in part.

Contacted by this desk, Supersport CEO Gideon Khobane denied involvement of Supersport in the purchase of the van.

“SuperSport would like to confirm that it has sold an Outside Broadcasting van to a firm called WTS Media Group Limited, and not to Football Kenya Federation. Payment was effected recently and Supersport engineers are currently on ground working on the handover with WTS’s engineering team,” said Khobane.

Our efforts to reach FKF President Nick Mwendwa were futile as he did not receive calls neither did revert to our text messages.

