Firm In Ksh21 Billion Dam Scandal Files Case In Italian Court Over Defaulted Loans

An Italian firm that was allegedly contracted to construct the controversial Ksh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams has filed a case in an Italian Court for ‘pre-insolvency proceedings.’

According to the firm, CMC Di Ravenna, they are currently experiencing financial challenges following non-payment for the services they had started rendering.

The Italian firm’s case application was filed in response to a case filed by Barclays Bank against the firm over Ksh1 Billion debt.

The Italian company has gone to court to rescue its business operations and prevent the company from being liquidated for defaulting to service a Ksh1billion loan.

The Barclays Bank’s suit was filed after vehicles used by the firm to secure the loan were impounded by the DPP.

CMC Di Ravenna now seeks to have the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) enjoined in the case filed by Barclays Bank.

In a ruling issued on Monday, High Court Judge Justice Francis Tuiyot instructed the DPP to release the vehicles impounded to Barclays Bank.

However, the judge sternly warned the bank from transferring or disposing the said vehicles pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The case is set to be mentioned in May 21, 2019.

The scandal which has taken several twists and turns, has seen many top politicians implicated, from Deputy President William Ruto to Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, investigations on the scandal have been concluded following rigorous interrogations that have been done in the past weeks.

A detective privy to the case, divulged to Citizen Digital that the investigations on the scandal have been concluded and the papers forwarded to the DPP for further directions.

