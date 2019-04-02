Why DP William Ruto ‘Snubbed’ Huduma Namba Launch

Deputy President William Ruto was the talk of the town after he snubbed Huduma Namba launch, which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and all key opposition leaders in different parts of the country.

His absence was conspicuously visible even as leaders avoided talking about his whereabouts, except ODM leader Raila Odinga who noted that the DP was expected at Kakamega, where he was a no-show.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ruto revealed that he was meeting the Vice President of the Cuban Council of State and of Ministers, Ms Ines Maria Chapman.

He said that they had agreed that “the two countries are keen on boosting commerce by exploiting emerging markets to ramp up the volume of trade”.

“Our exchange programme of health professionals gives opportunity for training; gaining insights of best practices; avenues for scholarships in various fields of learning that are in line with optimising universal health coverage and building a skilled workforce to drive Big Four,” said Ruto.

“Kenya and Cuba are deepening strategic partnership and collaboration in areas of mutual interest, especially health, education and trade through signing of MoUs.”

During the launch of the Huduma Namba in Machakos, the President talked about the whereabouts of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Odinga, failing to talk about Ruto,almost raising eyebrows in the political sphere.

Odinga was in Likoni launching the same, while Mudavadi was in Kakamega. Kalonzo was in Murang’a, accompanied by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

