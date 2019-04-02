Joint Parliamentary Committee Approves Mutyambai’s IG Appointment

A joint parliamentary security committee has approved nomination of Hillary Mutyambai as Inspector General of Police.

The report will be debated in the House on Wednesday.

The intelligence officer replaces Joseph Boinnet who is set to take up a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) role in the Ministry of Tourism.

Appearing before the joint committees on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and that on Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate on Thursday, Mutyambai said he will tame rogue police officers and perpetrators of extrajudicial killings.

“I will be practical in dealing with this. Many have come before me, found corruption and other vices within the service, and left. I will make a difference through leadership by integrity,” he told the lawmakers.

He also pledged to work closely with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and the Internal Affairs Unit to help identify the rogue officers.

Mutyambai promised to ensure full implementation of the National Police Management system and transform every police station into a service centre.

“I will engage the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to review the rates for house allowance for police,” he said.

