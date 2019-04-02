Catfight At A Ruaka Nightclub Disrupts Business (Video)

Two women on Sunday disrupted business at a Ruaka based nightclub over a man.

The unidentified women, both skimpily dressed, got into a fistfight at the Lavaranda Lounge 97 when a man showed interest in both of them.

In a video that has since gone viral, the catfight went on for a little while with little intervention from the onlookers.

One of the women shoves the other breaking beer bottles.

Video: Two ladies engage in a nasty catfight over wealthy Kiambu sponsor at Lavaranda Lounge in Ruaka Watch full video here: https://t.co/PSvouO0Pau pic.twitter.com/zzsnzaOUiV — Nyakundi News (@NyakundiNews) April 2, 2019

Speaking to eDaily, the club’s administrator who sought anonymity said that the women did really get into it and broke at least 10 bottles which they paid for.

They did however note that the fight “did not result in extensive destruction” but will look into hiring more security to prevent such incidences from taking place.

“There are things as the management of a nightclub we cannot prevent; for instance, revelers fighting in our joint. The best we can do, under such circumstances, is throw out the fighting pair, just like we did with the two fighting women. They broke ten alcohol bottles, which we charged them for,” they said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu